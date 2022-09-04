Latin rhythms beat as hot as the summer afternoon as thousands of hip-hop fans came to party Sunday along Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway with the opening of the Made in America music festival’s second day.

Crowds were expected to surpass Saturday’s 35,000 attendees on the final day of the Jay-Z-curated event celebrating rappers and R&B stars.

In its 10th year, the festival’s lineup boasted a mix of English and Spanish performances with artists such as Jazmine Sullivan, Tyler, the Creator, Ryan Castro, Lil Uzi Vert, Fuerza Regida, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Baby Face Ray, and GloRilla.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton and trap music rapper, was expected to headline the Sunday evening party to close the festival on the Rocky Stage, one of two main stages. His new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, is the most streamed of 2022.

On Sunday afternoon, as the sun beat down in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, passing clouds and a breeze provided welcome relief to the crowd pulsating in the fenced-off site extending from the museum’s steps.

R&B singer and songwriter Victoria Monét’s playful set was full of sexual innuendo. For instance, one song with an unprintable title expressed her wish to find a “friend u can keep.”

Before she had even finished her set however, the cheers went up on the Liberty Stage, the event’s other marquee stage, for Fuerza Regida, the 14-piece Los Angeles-based band originally from the Sinaloa province of Mexico.

The urban corrido band included a horn section outfitted in pink sequined jackets and took the stage to chants from Spanish-speaking fans of “Fuer-za! Fuer-za!”

Charismatic lead singer Jesus Ortiz Paz took it from there, leading the band into a high energy set that used traditional instruments — tuba, upright bass, bajo sexto — to soundtrack a mostly Spanish language street party.

“We are so proud to be at Made In America,” Ortiz Paz said. “We are Mexican, and but we are also American. We are Mexican-American! And our music is like rap and reggaeton. We talk about the streets. So make some ... noise!”

The crowd hardly needed to be prompted, and seemingly every one of the thousands gathered had a phone out to capture the moment.

The Latinx dance party began earlier Sunday afternoon with Chimbala, the Dominican rapper who kicked off the action at the Liberty Stage.

Wearing sunglasses and a white T-shirt with her word ‘Yes’ on the front — and ‘No’ on the back — the Santo Domingo singer born Leury Jose Tejada Brito was backed by a team of dressed-in-pink dancers. The act shook the crowd into action with a set full of fast paced, rugged dembow rhythms.

Many gathered in front of the stage cooled themselves with cardboard fans handed out at the gate by Philadelphia reggaeton radio station Rumba 106.1.

The second act up on Sunday afternoon was Becca Hannah, a singer songwriter from Boston, signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation management company who has a smoky, old school R&B delivery that conveys an Amy Winehouse influence. Backed by an lightly funky three-piece band, the band worked an agreeable early afternoon groove that perked up when they were joined on stage by free styling rapper Question ATL.

The festival’s second day had opened with a set on the Freedom Stage by 5′2, the rapper from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, who is named after her height and whose set ended with a “Happy Birthday” singalong for her manager.

The performance was a tie-in with U.S. Virgin Islands tourism booth located just a block up the Parkway.

As the crowd filtered into the fest, the rapper born Kiana Harvey was supported by a crew of green-feathered Enchanted Dancers, also from St. Thomas, as well as the white-clad Eccentric Mock Jumbies dancers, who towered above the crowd on stilts.

It was the second consecutive year that the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has been at MIA, but the first year here for Enchanted Dancer Camry Febres.

“I love it,” Febres said, of her first impressions of Philadelphia and the festival. “The weather is nice. The people are nice. The people are lit!.”

Many fans were psyched to see headliner Bad Bunny, including Emma Rivera, and her friend Noelia Vargas who had come from the area around Maryland and Virginia.

“It’s not just Puerto Ricans here, there’s so many different types (of Latinx people),” said Rivera. “But yes, we’re here for Bad Bunny. We drove two and a half hours.”

Francis Sajjad came from the Bronx, by herself, to see Bad Bunny. Dressed head to toe in Puerto Rican flag attire and Bad Bunny merchandise, Sajjad said she feels like Bad Bunny has done more for Puerto Rico in his musical career than Daddy Yankee, a renowned rapper, singer and composer called by many the King of Reggaeton.

“I love everything about him,” she said.

This report will be updated.

Staff writer Sabrina Iglesias contributed to this article.