Setlist: Bad Bunny’s three-dozen-plus-songs set at the Wells Fargo Center, all thanks to the Sixers

Friday night was Bad Bunny night in South Philadelphia.

The Puerto Rican rapper and pop superstar kicked off the Philly date of his Most Wanted Tour as he made his entrance just before 9:30 pm at the Wells Fargo Center, rising from beneath one of two half-oval stages situated on either end of the sports arena.

Wearing a front-to-back Los Angeles Dodgers cap and a bolo tie, Bad Bunny began with a flurry of songs from his Western themed 2023 album Nadir Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, pausing after “MONACO” to bask in the adulation of the sold-out crowd.

The show that almost had to happen a day earlier — it was set to be moved to Thursday if the Sixers had lost to Miami Heat on Wednesday and needed to to play another NBA play-in game at the Wells Fargo on Friday — ran for 2 1/2 hours, divided into multiple segments, one of which featured Bad Bunny re-entering the arena riding a horse.

Fans wearing cowboy hats and Bad Bunny LED cowboy boot necklaces rapped and sang along over the course of three-dozen-plus songs, almost all of which had lyrics entirely in Spanish.

This is Bad Bunny’s set list for the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 19, 2024. A full review will be published on Saturday.

1. “NADIE SABE”

2. “MONACO”

3. “FINA”

4. “HIBIKI”

5. “MR. OCTOBER”

6. “MERCEDES CAROTA”

7. “CYBERTRUCK”

8. “VOU 787″

9. “SEDA”

10. “BATICANO”

11. “TELEFONO NUEVO”

12. “Tú No Metes Cabra”

13. “Pa Ti”

14. “No Te Hagas”

15. “Vuelve”

16. “Me Mata”

17. “Soy peor”

18. “Tú no vive así”

19. “Chambea”

20. “Diles”

21. “25/8”

22. “VUELVE CANDY B”

23. “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING”

24. “Gracias por Nada”

25. “un x100to”

26. “BABY NUEVA”

27. “Amorfoda”

28. “PERRO NEGRO”

29. “Safaera”

30. “Yo Perreo Sola”

31. “La Santa”

32. “La Jumpa”

33. “Dákiti”

34. “Efecto”

35. “Me Porto Bonito”

36. “UN PREVIEW”

37. “WHERE SHE GOES”