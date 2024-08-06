Beloved radio DJ Bob Charger dies at 71

Beloved radio disc jockey Bob Charger — known across Philadelphia for spinning oldies on 98.1 WOGL — died Friday at the age of 71.

Born Carmen J. Jacovini in South Philadelphia, Charger’s career spans decades of radio and television stations in Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley, Las Vegas, Houston, and eventually, Jackson, Miss. Here, however, he is best known for his 20-year stint at WOGL (known affectionately as “Oldies 98”), where he hosted a weekly Top 20 countdown and the “Brunch with The Beatles” show.

Charger grew up as a media obsessive, according to a death notice prepared by his family, drawing comic books before landing at the Hammonton, N.J. — based station WNJH as a teenager. Following his high school graduation, Charger started writing music columns for local newspapers.

From there, Charger’s career took him on a tour of the region’s radio stations — WCAM in Camden, WAMS in Wilmington, and WMID in Atlantic City, to name a few — before he landed in the big leagues: WIBG 99 (or “Wibbage”), formerly one of Philadelphia’s most popular radio stations. Charger also DJed at 56 WFIL and 610 WIP before launching a television career down south as a weather person and morning show host for a CBS affiliate.

“Bob is walking encyclopedia of the history of Philadelphia radio ... nothing that he knew shocked me because the guy knew everything,” said Jason Lee, a producer at PHL 17 who got his start in broadcast as an intern at WPGR — Jerry Blavat’s station — where Charger took him under his wing.

Later in his career, Charger would work behind the scenes as a documentary film producer with Character Driven productions, a South Philly-based production company that worked on the Wages of Spin, a docuseries that chronicled Philadelphia’s music scene for PBS.

Throughout it all, Charger was known across the broadcast industry as a natural mentor, serving on the board of the Broadcast Pioneers association, where he would regularly play Santa Claus at holiday luncheons.

Lee attributes much of his success to Charger, who “took it upon himself to teach me about the business.” Charger would let Lee run the boards during his shows on late Saturday afternoons, eventually going to Blavat directly to advocate for Lee to get his own turn on the air. Lee did — on Oct. 3, 1992, he recalled, directly following Charger.

And when Lee earned his first full-time broadcast job in the nineties at B101, Charger was outside the studio to take Lee for coffee after his first overnight shift. They went to a Dunkin’ Donuts, Lee said, and Charger wouldn’t stop bragging about him to the cashier.

“I couldn’t have thought of a better way for my first ever radio show to begin,” said Lee. “He didn’t have to help me, but he did.”

Donations in his name can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.