Bruce Springsteen announces Philly shows are postponed, citing illness

Just hours ahead of the first of two performances at Citizens Bank Park, Bruce Springsteen announced his Philadelphia tour dates would be postponed, citing personal illness.

Springsteen’s social media accounts posted at 2 p.m., saying the singer had “taken ill” and both Wednesday’s and Friday’s dates would be rescheduled.

Ticket holders are being encouraged to hold onto tickets, which will be valid for rescheduled show dates.

This story is developing.