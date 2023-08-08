The 2023 Made in America festival is canceled

Made in America — the annual two-day music festival held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Labor Day weekend — is canceled this year, according to their official channels.

Tuesday, festival organizers released a statement on their social media and website citing “severe circumstances outside of production control” as to why the show will no longer take place. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.” All tickets will be refunded and, according to the statement, the festival will be back in 2024.

This year, SZA and Lizzo were set to coheadline.

Lizzo is currently at the center of lawsuit filed by her former tour dancers accusing the artist of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Made In America was her only remaining listed tour date.

This marks the second time Made In America — which was created by Jay-Z in 2012 — has been canceled. The festival did not happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2018, Mayor Jim Kenney discussed relocating the festival from outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, prompting an outcry from fans and Jay-Z. The Kenney administration eventually reversed course on the move.

In addition to SZA and Lizzo, other acts this year included Miguel, Ice Spice, Latto, and Lil Yachty. Tickets ranged in price from around $187 to more than $800 for VIP passes.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.