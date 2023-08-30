Bruce Springsteen has rescheduled his postponed Philly shows. They’re not happening until next summer.

Bruce Springsteen’s rescheduled Philadelphia dates have arrived, and they’re not anytime soon.

The two shows at Citizens Bank Park with the E Street Band originally slated Aug. 16 and 18 were abruptly called off when Springsteen was “taken ill” just hours before the first of the two shows began.

Fans were saddened, frustrated, and hopeful that makeup dates would arrive quickly. The announcement is here, but there’s another year to wait before the shows actually happen: The new dates are Aug. 21 and 23, 2024.

The announcement of those dates — by the Larry Magid Entertainment Group and the Phillies — also makes major news for Springsteen fans around the globe.

It means that, as suspected, the 2023 world tour will most likely continue at least through next summer. The Boss and band have been on the road since February, including a show at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly in March. The latest date previously announced for the tour was Dec. 12 in San Francisco.

Tickets for the original concerts will be valid for the new dates, with Aug. 16, 2023, tickets good for Aug. 21, 2024, and Aug. 18, 2023, valid for Aug. 23, 2024.

The new dates — which fall on a Wednesday and a Friday, just as the originals did — were accurately reported by South Jersey fan site Blog It All Night on Tuesday on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. The post was based on a premature concert listing on phillies.com that was quickly taken down.

There’s been no official word about the illness that caused Springsteen to abruptly call off his originally scheduled Philly stadium shows.

Springsteen and the E Streeters resumed their 2023 tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., with two shows last week. The Boss appeared to be healthy and unimpaired by whatever kept him from performing in Philadelphia.

Fans seeking a refund have 30 days to do so, with info at phillies.com/springsteen, where some tickets for the 2024 shows are available. If tickets for the 2023 shows were purchased at a secondary site, customers must go back to that point of purchase to request a refund. Some tickets are available of the 2024 shows, and are for sale at phillies.com/springsteen.

And for those up for a road trip, Springsteen is scheduled to perform just up the New Jersey Turnpike at Met Life Stadium in North Jersey this week. His three-show home state run begins Wednesday, and continues Friday and Sunday nights.