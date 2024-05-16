Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Road Diary’ doc will chronicle his current tour with the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen’s current tour with the E Street Band is being chronicled in a new documentary.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, directed by longtime Springsteen associate Thom Zimny, will screen on Hulu and Disney+ in October.

Advertisement

The film follows Springsteen and the E Street Band members from rehearsals in Red Bank, N.J. through a tour that played the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in March 2023, and was meant to include two shows at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly last August.

Those shows were called off at the last minute due to a Springsteen illness that was mysterious at the time, but was later revealed to be peptic ulcer disease. It resulted in the postponement of all of his tour dates in the fall and winter of 2023.

Springsteen and the E Streeters are back on the road now. They’re in Ireland this week and are scheduled to return to the U.S. this summer, with shows in Pittsburgh Aug. 14 and 25, before the rescheduled Philadelphia dates on Aug. 21 and 23. They are also slated to play a hometown show at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park on Sept. 15.

» READ MORE: Summer music at the Shore, with Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Peach at the Beach, Barefoot Country Fest, and more

Zimny also directed the Springsteen documentaries focused on his albums Western Stars and Letter To You, as well as the films, Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Willie Nelson and Family.

Road Diary promises “fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage,” according to a press release, and interviews underscoring the tour’s “themes of life, loss, mortality and community.” It’s produced by Zimny along with Springsteen, Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau, Adrienne Gerard, and Sean Stuart.

It’s the second Springsteen film project in the works, along with Deliver Me From Nowhere, the movie based on Warren Zanes’ book of the same title which will be written and directed by Scott Coopers and stars Jeremy Allen White of The Bear as Springsteen. Succession star Jeremy Strong is touted to play Landau. That film, about the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska, will begin shooting in the fall of this year.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour is currently scheduled to run through November, with fall dates across Canada.