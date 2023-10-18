A billion Spotify streams for the Phillies anthem also known as Calum Scott’s version of ‘Dancing On My Own’

English singer-songwriter Calum Scott’s version of “Dancing On My own” has garnered 1,000,000,000 streams on Spotify. That’s one billion if you, like me, got overwhelmed by all those zeros.

The singer took to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon holding a shiny plaque from Spotify. “Thank you so much to everybody who contributed to me being able to sit here very proudly with one of these plaques,” Scott said in a video message, beaming in a bright orange hoodie.

Last year, the DJ Tiësto remix of Scott’s stripped-down version of the Robyn original became the Phillies’ unofficial anthem as the team headed to the World Series. And Scott hasn’t forgotten that.

“A HUGE thank you has to go to Phillies also for making this song their anthem two years running. It’s an honour boys and I’m incredibly grateful to the players, the club and most importantly the fans,” Scott said on X. When a user noted that the song enjoyed “500,000,000 streams from the Philadelphia area in the past year,” Scott said he appreciates “every single one of them!”

In his acceptance speech on X, Scott thanked Robyn and Tiësto for the song that took all of the city by storm last year. It played in every bar, was on every playlist, and rang all the way to the Verizon Hall, charming even the Philadelphia Orchestra to record their own cover.

While the exact reason for why the Phillies picked this song to be their anthem is unknown, Philadelphians probably first caught on to the song when Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki used it as his walk-up music in 2020.

Earlier this month, Scott promised to perform the song — aptly described by Vice as an “undeniable queer banger” — if (or, as we say, when) the Phillies win the World Series. “I think at that point, you’ll have to hold me back,” Scott said to AP.

When that happens, we know he will be donning the Phillies jersey the team sent him as a thank-you gift last season.