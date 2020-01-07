A former American Idol champion and current country star has two big performances in the Philadelphia area scheduled for later this year.
Carrie Underwood will first hit Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Festival, which runs June 10 to 21 on the beach area between Morey’s Piers, organizers announced. Underwood is the festival’s first announced headliner, with more than 30 other country stars set to be named as the event approaches. The show marks her first New Jersey show since 2018, when she opened the Hard Rock Atlantic City.
Tickets for Barefoot go on sale Friday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m. via the festival’s website, organizers indicated via social media. Three-day passes start at $149 for general admission, and run as high as $949 for the “Super VIP” package, which includes perks such as access to an air-conditioned catering tent, private bathrooms, and an evening buffet.
A few months following her scheduled Wildwood performance, Underwood is slated to headline the Great Allentown Fair. Set for Sept. 4 at 7 p.m., Underwood’s performance at that event will take place on the fair’s grandstand. Her upcoming appearance marks her third time performing at the Allentown Fair, following sets in 2007 and 2015.
Tickets for Underwood’s Allentown performance go on sale Tuesday morning via Ticketmaster, and run $79 to $119 with fair admission included. The fair itself runs Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, and will also feature a performance from fellow country star Toby Keith on Sept. 3, organizers announced last month
A 2005 American Idol champ, Underwood today is among the best-selling female country artists, with more than 20 million albums sold across six releases. Most recently, Underwood released “Cry Pretty” in 2018, which has since been certified Gold by the RIAA.
The album’s associated “Cry Pretty Tour 360″ brought Underwood to the Wells Fargo Center here in Philadelphia this past October.