View this post on Instagram

Wow. Just letting this sink in… Our first headliner announcement for our first year! Please join us in welcoming this seven-time Grammy Award winning gal who has sold over 64 million records worldwide and 26 No. 1 hits - WELCOME our FIRST HEADLINER to the Barefoot Country Music Fest Stage, @CarrieUnderwood, June 19-21, 2020 in Wildwood, NJ! Early Bird tickets go on sale this Friday, January 10 at 8 am. For more info: www.BarefootCountryMusicFest.com and stay tuned, more artists announcements coming soon!