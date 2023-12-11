All the best new Christmas songs not sung by the Eagles. (Plus some of those too)

‘Tis the special holiday edition of Music Monday, with a playlist of this year’s season’s best (mostly) new Christmas music, in a week that’s packed with holiday shows at Philly venues.

But let’s start with some heartwarming Christmas music news: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas” 1958 hit has reached Number One on the pop charts for the first time. A new EP and a TikTok promo campaign finally pushed Lee, who turns 79 today, past Mariah Carey, who brings her Merry Christmas One And All!!! show to Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

And what’s ‘zat you say, Santa Claus? Isn’t there a new Eagles Christmas album that’s even more Philly Special than last year’s Philly Special?

Why yes, there is, and the Charlie Hall-produced collection does appear on this year’s playlist, with the Kelce brothers’ Pogues-remake “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” Lane Johnson and Waxahatchee’s “Pretty Paper” and the Lil Dicky- and Howie Roseman-starring “The Dreidel Song.”

But the Birds aren’t the only ones singing. There’s plenty of other compelling holiday music jing-a-linging, much of it made by Philadelphians.

That list starts with Adam Blackstone’s A Legacy Christmas, in which the Grammy nominated Philadelphia bass man is joined by guests, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Boyz II Men, and Keke Palmer on the smoochy single “Christmas Kisses.” Blackstone will be at City Winery Dec. 21.

Questlove plays drums on several tracks on pop classical pianist Chloe Flower’s Chloe Hearts Christmas. Hannah Waddingham, who is Richmond F.C. owner on Ted Lasso — has a Home For Christmas album featuring East Oak Lane’s own Leslie Odom Jr. on “Please Come For Christmas.”

The Philly Christmas novelty record of the year is undoubtedly “If You Give Me Seven Fishes,” by South Fellini’s Tony Trov and Johnny Zito who have finger-snapping fun with the South Philly pescatarian tradition.

Country-folk band John Train’s Christmas song is a cover of the late Scottish songwriter Terry Clarke’s “American Lipstick.” It’s on Bandcamp and YouTube, but not Spotify. John Train resume their Fergie’s Pub residency on Jan. 12.

Also not on Spotify, Little Mermaid star Chlöe Bailey has a new take on Otis Redding’s “Merry Christmas, Baby.” It’s an Amazon Music exclusive.

Divinely voiced jazz singer Samara Joy’s relatives in the Philadelphia gospel McClendon Family are on a spectacular “O Holy Night” on her A Joyful Holiday EP. They’ll be together at the Miller Theater on Dec. 22.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph’s holiday album Sleigh. came out in 2022, but I missed it then, so let’s celebrate it now. She sings of the seraphim on “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing.”

Gregory Porter’s burnished voice soothes like a hot toddy on a winter’s night. It’s surprising Christmas Wish is his first holiday album. Southern soul man Robert Finlay is more rugged, but no less effective, on “Merry Christmas, I Love You.”

Icelandic Chinese jazz sensation Laufey sings with Norah Jones on “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and a new original called “Better Than Snow,” and her own “Winter Wonderland” recorded for Spotify Singles. She pairs nicely with Ella Fitzgerald’s “I’ve Got Your Love To Keep Me Warm” and Louis Armstrong’s “’Zat you, Santa Claus?” from the newly re-issued Ella and Louis Wish You A Swinging Holiday.

Mexican bandleader Panter Belico’s “Un Vaquero De Navidad” is also a Spotify single. Cuban Canadian guitarist Alex Cuba recorded his Christmas single in Spanish, English, and as a Spanish-Portuguese duet called “Para Nos Amarmos No Natal” with Roberta Campos.

Cher’s thumping, hold-nothing-back Christmas album is simply called Christmas. She teams with Stevie Wonder on his “What Christmas Means To Me.” “All Over By Christmas,” by Liverpudlian electro-pop band Ladytron is a subtle pleasure.

“Christmas Everyday” is from Brandy’s polished R&B holiday album Christmas with Brandy. And ace country songwriter Brandy Clark’s superb sorrowful seasonal song is “My Favorite Christmas.”

Both Bon Jovi and Michael Bolton & Mickey Guyton have new songs called “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” They’re not the same song. Isn’t that strange?

RuPaul and My Morning Jacket’s holiday albums gather previously released holiday tunes with one new song. The former’s is the self-pitying “Feelin’ Sorry,” the latter’s “Baby Doll” is much more upbeat.

It was inevitable: Wheatus have rewritten their 2000 hit “Teenage Dirtbag” for the holidays. It’s tailor made for all who might consider themselves a “Christmas Dirtbag.”

Bright Eyes’ cover of John Prine’s droll “Christmas in Prison” samples a goofy monologue by the late singer. Full of wit and wisdom.

Every year, Phoebe Bridgers releases a wintry cover as a charity single. Her boygenius bandmates and Irish duo Ye Vagabonds join in for the traditional “The Parting Glass,” a gorgeous tribute to Sinead O’Connor.