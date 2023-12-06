Lil Dicky joins Howie Roseman and the singing Eagles on ‘The Dreidel Song (Hanukkah Edition)’

The full-length A Philly Special Christmas Special album came out last Friday, with Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson spreading holiday cheer on 11 songs that feature stellar backing from all-star members of the Philly music community working with producer Charlie Hall.

So far, the songs on the album have been streamed over 5 million times, Jason and Travis Kelce’s duet on “Fairytale of Philadelphia” has reached Number One on iTunes, and 50,000 copies of the album on vinyl have been sold.

And now, it’s time for a bonus track featuring Lil Dicky, the Philly rapper, and star of the Hulu comedy series Dave.

Timed to coincide with the first night of Hanukkah, the Philly Specials’ “The Dreidel Song (Hanukkah Edition)” will be released on Thursday.

It would be too strong a word to call the Lil Dicky version of the song a remix. The rapper, who was born in Cheltenham and grew up in Elkins Park and whose given name is David Hurd, doesn’t really rap on the song.

Instead, he operates more as a hype man or traditional master of ceremonies, kicking off the track, which cleverly recasts the children’s song written by Samuel Grossman and Samuel Goldfarb with a bluesy Bob Diddley beat.

The other special guest on this playful “Dreidel” is Howie Roseman, the Eagles executive vice president and general manager, who sings, “I have a little dreidel, I made it out of clay / And when it’s dry and ready, then dreidel I shall play” along with Kelce, Mailata, and Johnson.

Lil Dicky’s contribution is to kick off the song by announcing himself as “LD, Lil Dicky here” and quipping: “Howie, why don’t you teach these guys how to play the dreidel game, and maybe they’ll teach you how to sing?”

“We wanna twirl the dreidel, twirl the dreidel, spin the dreidel, spin the dreidel,” he goes on. “Birds! C’mon let’s sing!” The vocal quartet of three offensive linemen and their general manager take it from there.

The Lil Dicky version of the song is not included on the streaming A Philly Special Christmas Special that came out last week, but is on both the red vinyl LP (which is sold out) and the gold double LP, which contains both last year’s and this year’s album and is still available for $125 at phillyspecialchristmas.com. All profits benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center.