After a show with R&B singer Sudan Archives on March 13, the club shut its doors. Mungan and talent buyer Barrett Lindgren are still working full time, but more than 30 hourly employees are out of work. A GoFundMe emergency fund has been set up, and the kitchen is open, with pick-up and GrubHub delivery. But Mungan said the take-out business makes up for only about 2% of normal revenue.