The Freedom Party is New York City’s longest running old-school hip-hop dance party, and for the first time, it’s hopping aboard the Moshulu.
The jammy-jam is a thumping mix of rhythm and blues that will take you back. It covers a hip-hop era that spans from Philly gangsta rap progenitor Schoolly D in the 1980s to the Fresh Prince and Three Times Dope in the 1990s right on up to recent hits from Young Gunz, Freeway and Meek Mill.
“Freedom fills the dance floor with people from all walks of life, ethnicities, races, creeds and colors,” said Freedom Party founder and deejay Herbert Holler. “People come from all over the world looking to celebrate life and make new friends.”
Holler started throwing the Freedom Party back in 2003 along with fellow deejays Cosi and DJ Marc Smooth — although the latter two left in 2017 after a public dispute with Holler.
The party, that travels to different New York venues each month, kicked off back in the early aughts when when velvet ropes and bottle service were the norm and party goers craved spots where jeans and sneakers were acceptable attire. They wanted to bob their heads to good, old fashioned old school without the pretension.
Over the years, even as texting and taking selfies replaced actual dancing, the Freedom Party was still where you went to shake your groove thing because the music was so dope.
“We are ready to come to Philly and show the city what the Freedom Party is all about,” Holler said.
10 p.m.-2 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Moshulu, 401 S. Columbus Blvd.; $10 (advance), $20 (at the door), $40 (VIP with two-hour open bar), www.freedompartyworldwide.com