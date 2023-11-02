Green Day is coming to South Philly next summer

The summer 2024 concert season in South Philadelphia stadiums is starting to take shape.

We already know that Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band are playing two shows at Citizens Banks Park in August. And now we can add Green Day’s The Saviors Tour to the schedule. The enduringly popular Billie Joe Armstrong-fronted pop-punk band, who last played the Phillies stadium in the summer of 2021, will return to South Philly on Aug. 9.

The quadruple bill will also include two of Green Day’s 1990s contemporaries — Billy Corgan’s Chicago alt-rock band Smashing Pumpkins and Tim Armstrong’s Bay Area punks Rancid. And there will be a good reason to get to the show early. The Linda Lindas, the Los Angeles punk band of teenage girls aged 13 to 19 who went viral with their song “Racist, Sexist Boy,” will be the opening act.

The tour is named after Green Day’s forthcoming album, Saviors, from which the trio of Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool have so far released the singles, “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Look Ma, No Brains!”

Tickets go on sale via a Citi credit card pre-sale from Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com. General onsale begins Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at greenday.com.