Guns N’ Roses last played in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center in October 2017, as part of the group’s “Not In This Lifetime Tour.” That run, which kicked off in 2016, marked the return of founding members Slash and McKagan to the group after about two decades of absence. The tour’s name itself was a nod to a 2012 interview with TMZ in which Rose quipped that fans wouldn’t see a reunion of the original group “in this lifetime.”