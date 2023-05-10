Hozier sells out World Cafe Live ahead of his Philly fall tour stop

On May 9, Irish singer-songwriter Hozier performed a 90-minute set in Philadelphia at a much smaller venue than he’s used to playing these days.

The sold out pop-up show at the 650-seater Music Hall at World Cafe Live on Tuesday night precedes a tour stop at The Mann on September 29. Madison Cunningham will join as special guest.

This evening was clearly arranged for the fans that have followed him for a decade, with songs from both his previous albums interspersed with all three tracks from his March 2023 EP “Eat Your Young,” as well as one unreleased song from the forthcoming album Unreal Unearth, set to release this fall.

A full review of Tuesday night’s show will be up on Wednesday morning. For now, here’s what Hozier performed.

Hozier’s setlist from May 9 2023, at the World Cafe Live

“Like Real People Do”

“Eat Your Young”

“From Eden”

“Jackie and Wilson”

“Would That I”

“To Be Alone”

“Dinner & Diatribes”

“Someone New”

“Swan Upon Leda”

“Cherry Wine”

“All Things End”

“Nobody”

“Through Me (The Flood)”

“Almost”

“Movement”

“Take Me to Church”

Encore

Unknown (unreleased from upcoming album “Unreal Unearth”)

Work Song