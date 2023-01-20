Skip to content
Music
Link copied to clipboard

Listen to a Jerry Blavat-inspired playlist

Jerry Blavat shaped Philadelphia's musical identity. Here's some of the tunes he championed.

DJ Jerry Blavat decides on which jam to rock what was then SugarHouse Casino in 2011.
DJ Jerry Blavat decides on which jam to rock what was then SugarHouse Casino in 2011.Read moreJarid Barringer / Staff Photographer

Jerry Blavat’s long career playing the music of the R&B, doo-wop and rock and roll artists he loved began on his first radio show on WCAM-AM (1310) back in 1960. Blavat died Friday at the age of 82.

Here’s a 20 song playlist that offers a sample of the Blavat aesthetic, with songs like “At The Hop” by Danny and the Juniors, a group that he worked as the road manager for, and Dionne Warwick’s “Don’t Make Me Over” and the Soul Survivor’s “Expressway to Your Heart” which he helped turn into hits. There are even a couple of songs on which the Geator himself is the artist.

Published 
    Dan DeLuca
    I cover pop music, from what's happening in the local scene to national trends and touring acts.