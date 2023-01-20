Listen to a Jerry Blavat-inspired playlist

Jerry Blavat’s long career playing the music of the R&B, doo-wop and rock and roll artists he loved began on his first radio show on WCAM-AM (1310) back in 1960. Blavat died Friday at the age of 82.

Here’s a 20 song playlist that offers a sample of the Blavat aesthetic, with songs like “At The Hop” by Danny and the Juniors, a group that he worked as the road manager for, and Dionne Warwick’s “Don’t Make Me Over” and the Soul Survivor’s “Expressway to Your Heart” which he helped turn into hits. There are even a couple of songs on which the Geator himself is the artist.