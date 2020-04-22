The one-hour benefit concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will be headlined by New Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. Among those performing will be the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne, who are reuniting for their first live performance in seven years to pay tribute to former co-founder Adam Schlesinger, who died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month. Musician and actress Sharon Van Etten will take Schlesinger’s place on bass and backing vocals.