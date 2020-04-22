- Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
- Where: Remotely
- TV: Various networks
Tonight, the brightest stars from New Jersey will come together remotely to put on a one-night concert to raise funds to help fight COVID-19 in the Garden State.
The one-hour benefit concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will be headlined by New Jersey natives Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. Among those performing will be the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne, who are reuniting for their first live performance in seven years to pay tribute to former co-founder Adam Schlesinger, who died after contracting coronavirus earlier this month. Musician and actress Sharon Van Etten will take Schlesinger’s place on bass and backing vocals.
“As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community,” Van Etten, who grew up in New Jersey, said in a statement. “Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”
All of the money raised tonight will go to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, a non-profit launched last month that supports organizations providing essential services and assisting those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 within the state.
“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said in a statement.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the star-studded benefit:
Jersey 4 Jersey is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern and last one hour. The benefit will air on multiple television networks and radio networks in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York City.
You can watch and listen to the benefit on:
- Philadelphia TV: 6ABC, CBS3, NBC10, and Fox 29
- New Jersey/New York TV: WABC7, CBS2, NBC4, WPIX 11, WWOR 9, News 12, WNJU, and NJTV
- Radio: 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, Z100, 103.5 KTU, CBS-FM, WFAN, Magic 98.3, Lite FM, 95.9 The Rat, 710 WOR, Power 105.1, 107.1 The Boss, 100.1 WJRZ, Great Gold 1410, New York’s Country 94.7, 103.7 NNJ, Alt 92.3, Max 106.3, 105.5 WDHA, 1450 WCTC-AM, 102.3 WSUS, and Q104.3
- Streaming: Apple Music and Apple TV
Providing musical performance from their homes will be Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, Tony Bennett, Halsey, Charlie Puth, SZA, Fountains of Wayne, and Jon Bon Jovi, who recently canceled his tour so out of work fans can get full refunds on their tickets.
The night will also feature several guest appearances by Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, among others.
Think you’re up on your New Jersey trivia? Then test your knowledge at 9 p.m. with a Garden State-themed game on the HQ Trivia app that will tie in to the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit
The game will feature 12 questions designed to test your New Jersey knowledge, with $15,000 available in prize money. Everyone who plays will raise $1 for the NJPRF.
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), was launched on March 24 to gather resources to fight the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Garden State, which has the second most cases of COVID-19 in the country, behind New York.
The NJPRF said every dollar the organization receives (including all funds raised by the Jersey 4 Jersey concert) will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 within the state.
Last week, the NJPRF announced it had raised over $18 million in its first three weeks. To make a contribution, go to www.njprf.org.
