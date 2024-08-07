Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees cancel U.S. concert dates ahead of world tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees canceled the U.S. leg of their international tour scheduled to start this Friday.

Late Tuesday, U.S. tour dates for “The Celebration Continues” tour were removed from Ticketmaster and ticketholders received refund notices, reported Variety.

Hill and The Fugees were expected to kick off the tour in Tampa, Fla. this Friday, Aug. 9, and complete their U.S. tour dates in Holmdel, N.J. on Sept. 21, before touring Europe throughout late fall. Philadelphia’s concert date was just two weeks away.

U.K. and European concert dates appear to be unaffected, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

At the time of publishing, the reason for cancelation has not been shared with the public. Live Nation did not immediately respond for comment.

Cousins, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, alongside friend Lauryn Hill, met in New Jersey in the early ‘90s, where the trio formed a group under the moniker “Tranzlator Crew,” later named The Fugees, which is a shortened version of “refugees.” They rose to fame after their 1994 debut album Blunted on Reality and later 1996′s The Score, which birthed hits like “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not.”

In 1998, Hill released her solo debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, to critical acclaim, being nominated for 10 Grammy awards and winning five, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year in 1999.

Hill reunited with The Fugees at The Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia last June for the first time in years, and again that November to make up for a postponed concert date from October of that year.

This year’s cancelation of the U.S. tour comes on the heels of last year’s 25th-anniversary tour for Hill’s debut album getting postponed due to vocal strain. “As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. In order to prevent any long term negative affect[sic] on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely,” Hill posted to Instagram last November.

Ticketholders to the Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees concert at the TD Pavilion at The Mann Center on Aug. 21 should receive a refund issued to the payment method used to buy the tickets within two to three weeks.