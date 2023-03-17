Live Nation donates more than $100,000 to Philadelphia schools

Standing on its commitment to fund music programs across the city, Live Nation Philadelphia and Live Nation Urban donated more than $100,000 to the School District of Philadelphia.

Jill Scott, who is in the midst of a three-show residency at The Met for her Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour, made a surprise appearance during the presentation after her sold-out performance on Thursday night.

Tickets sold at The Met made for a portion of Live Nation’s donation, a press release said. The annual commitment will be used to help fund music programs in Philly schools, including Scott’s alma mater Philadelphia High School for Girls.

Philly native and rap star Tierra Whack, who grew up near The Met and attended the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, also stopped by The Met. Both Whack and Scott were present when a large check was handed over to School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington, by Live Nation northeast regional president Geoff Gordon and other Live Nation executives.

Jill Scott will continue her run of performances at The Met on Saturday and Sunday.