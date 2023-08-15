Madonna announces rescheduled South Philly date on her ‘Celebration’ tour

Madonna is coming to South Philly — one month after she originally planned to.

Earlier this year, the pop star (for whom the overused word ‘iconic’ actually fits) announced ‘The Celebration Tour,’ a greatest hits concert trek that included a show at the Wells Fargo Center originally scheduled for Dec. 20.

That date, and the rest of Madonna’s tour, which was supposed to start last month in Vancouver, was postponed when it was announced in late June that the singer, who turns 65 on Wednesday, had been hospitalized with “a serious bacterial infection.” At the time, her manager Guy Oseary said that the illness “led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

That recovery is apparently complete. The new set of Celebration dates begin in London in October and Madonna arrives in New York for the start of a U.S. tour in December. The Philadelphia date at the Wells Fargo Center is now Jan. 25.

In an Instagram post last month, Madonna thanked her fans and family for support after news of her illness spread, saying their love was the “best medicine.” The mother of six said “when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Tickets purchased for the December Philadelphia show will be honored for the new show in January. Fans seeking a refund can get one at their original point of purchase.