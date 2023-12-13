Setlist: ‘Queen of Christmas’ or not, Mariah Carey reigns over Wells Fargo Center

Mariah Carey’s traveling holiday extravaganza came to South Philadelphia on Wednesday night in the form of her Merry Christmas One And All Tour which packed the Wells Fargo Center.

Nearly three decades after the release of her perennial holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the singer has wrapped herself in mistletoe and holly, and made the holiday her brand.

At Wells Fargo, she played a program dominated by seasonal songs, taking to the stage with a special “Mariah Carey Mix” of Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” before kicking off the show with “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Then after making time for 25 minutes of hits, she ended with … well you know what she ended with.

Check back tomorrow for a full review but here is the setlist for the Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All Tour on Dec. 13, 2023 concert at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center:

Advertisement

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

“Oh Santa!”

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

“When Christmas Comes”

“Sleigh Ride”

“Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)”

“Christmas Wrapping” (sung by Monroe Cannon)

“Fall In Love with Christmas” (sung by the choir)

“Silent Night”

“Jesus Born On This Day” (with Monroe Cannon)

“One Child”

“Joy to the World”

“Christmas Time Is In the Air Again”

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” (piano solo)

“My All”

Medley: “Always Be My Baby” / “Dream Lover” / “Honey " / “Heartbreaker” / “A No No” / “It’s A Wrap” / “Emotions” / “Make It Happen” / “Fly Like A Bird”

“We Belong Together”

“Hero”

Encore:

“All I Want For Christmas Is You”