Meek Mill’s is coming to South Philly in December

Meek Mill & Friends are coming to the X-Mo.

That is, Philadelphia rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams — better known as Meek Mill — will perform with close associates Dec. 5 at South Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, or “the X-Mo,” as Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott has started calling the venue formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center.

Meek Mill has headlined the South Philly arena several times since his release from prison in 2018, after serving a controversial five-month sentence for a parole violation. he following year, he founded the criminal justice reform nonprofit Reform Alliance with Jay-Z and former Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin.

His last show at the building was in 2022.

This year’s performance will be Meek’s first in town since he was the closing night headliner at this year’s Roots Picnic in Fairmount Park. In that show, he brought out singer Fridayy and rapper Skrilla as guests and — as always — brought down the house with his signature Philly anthem “Dreams and Nightmares.”

The North- and South Philly-raised street rapper hasn’t released a solo album since Expensive Pain in 2021, but has remained busy.

In 2023, he paired off with his mentor Rick Ross on the tandem album Too Good To Be True. Last year, they released the EP Heathenism on his Dream Chasers label. Earlier this year, the duo was joined by G-Herbo on the single “Survivor’s Guilt.”

And who will be Meek Mill’s friends this year on the tour? At this point, that is undetermined, with announcements possibly coming in the run up to the show, and onstage surprises likely.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 7 at LiveNation.com.