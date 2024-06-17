Mick Jagger spotted in Fairmount Park during the Rolling Stones’ Philly tour stop

Wild horses will drag you away, at least as far as Fairmount Park.

That’s according to Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger, who on Monday took to Instagram to post a series of photos taken during band’s Philadelphia leg of the Hackney Diamonds tour last week.

One shot in particular shows Jagger, 80, a long way from the Lincoln Financial Field, posing with the statue of St. George slaying a dragon on horseback on the park’s western side.

Jagger is no stranger to Philly. The Rolling Stones first played here in 1965 at a modest convention hall, and have since graduated to arena shows of over 60,000 fans.

So perhaps that’s why the British rocker skipped the Rocky statue and ventured over the Schuylkill to the 8-foot tall statue of the Roman soldier riding a bucking steed.

The statue, which was completed in 1877 after being commissioned by the City’s Society of the Sons of St. George, sits at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Black Road.

And in a bit of irony — or maybe just coincidence — George is considered to be a patron saint of England, not unlike a certain knighted octogenarian.

The statue originally stood at 13th and Arch Streets atop the Society of the society’s headquarters before being placed in storage in the 1930s. For Philadelphia’s celebration of the nation’s bicentennial, the city returned George to public life in Fairmount Park in 1976.

Jagger flashes a grin in the shot, which was blasted to his 3.3 million followers. It appears the rocker also stopped by Fairmount Park’s Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, where he posed by the traditional tea house and pond.

But Jagger clearly wasn’t satisfied leaving Philly without snapping a photo with another statue that’s decidedly more recognizable.

Donning a black jacket that bears the Stones’ iconic lips logo, Jagger gives another smile as he stands with the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl Trophy in what appears to be the team locker room.

That year’s victory over the New England Patriots proved that for once, Philly could in fact get what it wanted. Good eye, Mick.