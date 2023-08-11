A weekend playlist with Olivia Rodrigo, Bruce Springsteen, Mt. Joy, Low Cut Connie, and a TidalWave country sampler

This week’s playlist for your listening pleasure features music from Olivia Rodrigo, MJ Lenderman and Noname, Philly artists Low Cut Connie, Pink Sweat$, Hurry, and Mt. Joy, and acts coming through town including Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind and Fire, Fishbone, and DMC of Run-DMC for a 50 years of hip-hop celebration.

Plus, music from The Band’s Robbie Robertson and Sixto Rodriguez, two beloved musicians who died this week. And oh yeah, Bruce Springsteen, who you might have heard, has two upcoming shows at Citizens Bank Park next week.

Philly-born band Mt. Joy have shows Friday and Saturday at the Skyline Stage at the Mann Center, both raising money for Connor Barwin’s MTWB Foundation and Jason Kelce’s (Be) Philly. The bands led by Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper have a new single called “A Little Love” with Philly singer Julia Pratt, who opens both shows. Friday is sold out, but there are tickets for Saturday.

This weekend, the TidalWave Music Festival gathers big country stars on the Atlantic City beach. Compelling acts include Pillbox Box, Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney on Sunday. The Saturday headliner is Jason Aldean, whose reactionary, anti-urban single “Try That In A Small Town,” tops the country charts. That song is not on this playlist.

Rodrigo’s “bad idea, right?” is the latest single from Guts, due Sept. 8. That’s also the release date for Low Cut Connie’s Art Dealers, whose new single is “King of the Jews.” Philly soft-soul singer Pink Sweat$’ new song is “Stay Alive.”

Chicago rapper No Name’s long-awaited album Sundial has finally arrived. Courtney Barnett’s “Different Now” is part of a tribute to the band Chastity Belt due in October, which will include Barnett’s pal Kurt Vile.

MJ Lenderman — whose album Boat Songs made my 2022 Top Ten — is back with “Knockin,” inspired by golfer John Daly’s cover of a Bob Dylan song. Allison Russell’s new single is “Snakelife.” She’s playing World Cafe Live on Nov. 29.

Philly power pop band Hurry celebrate the release of their new Don’t Look Back on Friday at Johnny Brenda’s. Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso are at Franklin Music Hall on Saturday.

Sunday, DMC — Daryl McDaniels from legendary rap group Run-DMC — will appear at Cratediggaz Records in South Philly in the afternoon. That night, L.A. ska-punk-funk band Fishbone are at Ardmore Music Hall.

Ritchie and Earth, Wind and Fire team up at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Garage rockers Detroit Cobras are at Kung Fu Necktie Tuesday. Arizona indie band Calexico play the Sundown Music Series in Haddon Township on Wednesday.

That’s the night Springsteen kicks off his stand in South Philly. “The Wrestler” is included on Songs of Introspection, the latest in The Live Series of in-concert recordings released in conjunction with Nugs.net.

