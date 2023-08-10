Bruce is Back — again. Everything you need to know about Springsteen’s Philly tour stops

The Boss is back.

Just a few months since his sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Center earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen is set to return to South Philly, on Aug. 16 and 18, this time at Citizens Bank Park, as part of a second round of North American tour dates.

This tour — which opened on Aug. 9 — is part of a string of larger, open-air shows.

To mark the occasion, we’ve compiled all our Springsteen tour coverage in one place. Here’s everything we’ve written so far:

Know before you go