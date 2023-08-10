Skip to content
Bruce is Back — again. Everything you need to know about Springsteen’s Philly tour stops

Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen's Philly tour stops at Citizen's Bank Park.

Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during their 2023 tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during their 2023 tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Boss is back.

Just a few months since his sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Center earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen is set to return to South Philly, on Aug. 16 and 18, this time at Citizens Bank Park, as part of a second round of North American tour dates.

This tour — which opened on Aug. 9 — is part of a string of larger, open-air shows.

To mark the occasion, we've compiled all our Springsteen tour coverage in one place.

Know before you go

  1. Bruce Springsteen is coming back to South Philly this summer

  2. Here’s what happened at the Wells Fargo show in March

  3. Tickets for Bruce Springsteen at Citizens Bank Park are available for under $100

Philly & ‘The Boss’

  1. Early, intimate photos of Bruce Springsteen come to town, right in time for his show

  2. Commentary: Why I’m saying goodbye to Bruce Springsteen

