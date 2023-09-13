Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her Guts Tour to the Wells Fargo Center

Olivia Rodrigo is coming to South Philly.

The Disney actress turned pop star, whose second album Guts was released last week and is due to make its debut on top of the Billboard charts, will play the Wells Fargo Center on July 19 of next year

Rodrigo performed two songs from the punky, deservedly acclaimed Guts - “Vampire” and “Get Him Back!” on the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday. The 20- year -old singer-songwriter has been riding high since her breakout single “Drivers License” became a viral hit in January 2021.

Later that year, she made her Philadelphia debut with two sold out shows at the Met Philly, and her first album, Sour, won three Grammy awards in 2022 .

The Guts Tour kicks off in Palm Springs in February and travels to Europe in May and June before beginning its second leg in Philadelphia in July. English singer PinkPantheresswill open the Wells Fargo Center show.

Fans can register to buy tickets to the Philadelphia and all North American shows at ticketmaster.com/oliviarodrigo between now and September 17 at 10 p.m.

From there, according to a press release, “fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21.” Tickets will range from $49.50 to $199.50.

Rodrigo is not the only songwriter of note to announce a Philadelphia show this week. Bob Dylan’s Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour, which first played the Met Philly in November 2021, will return to town and play the Fillmore in Fishtown on November 19. Tickets for the Nobel Prize-winning octogenarian Bard go on sale September 14 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com