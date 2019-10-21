A small New Jersey bookshop got a visit from punk poet laureate Patti Smith over the weekend.
Smith on Sunday afternoon stopped by Haddonfield’s Inkwood Books in what owner Julie Beddingfied called a “chance encounter” after seeing a copy of her own new book Year of the Monkey in the shop’s window.
Smith, who grew up in Germantown and South Jersey, is back in the area for an appearance Monday night at Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and stopped in Haddonfield to visit family.
“To my knowledge, that’s the first time a really well-known person walked in,” Beddingfield said. “That does not happen in Haddonfield.”
Inkwood bookseller Amy Rebecca Tan said the punk icon and author had never seen one of her books in a bookshop window, and went into with her sister to thank the staff and chat. Smith, 72, also signed the store’s three remaining copies of Year of the Monkey, which have since sold out.
“I gushed like an idiot,” Tan said of Smith’s visit. “She was so sweet, and I was a mess the whole rest of the day. I literally cried after she left. I couldn’t believe it.”
While Tan was on-hand for Smith’s visit, Beddingfield missed the rocker by about 25 minutes. Luckily, Tan grabbed a photo with Smith to prove the visit really happened, and shared it via a Facebook post online. The post, Beddingfield said, is the “closest thing to viral” that Inkwood has ever had online.
“If I didn’t take that photo, no one would believe me,” Tan said. “I have photo evidence — and I don’t know photoshop or anything, so it’s legit.”
Released last month, Year of the Monkey is Smith’s latest memoir, and follows her life in 2016 — a year that Smith, who was preparing to enter her 70s, spent traveling alone. As NPR wrote in a review, the book serves as “part travel journal, part reflexive essay on our times, and part meditation on existence at the edge of a new decade of life.”
Smith will discuss her book further tonight in a talk at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the event are no longer for sale online, but will be available at the venue’s will-call table 45 minutes prior to its 7:30 start time, a posting from the Free Library of Philadelphia indicates.