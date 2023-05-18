Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson are back in the recording studio. Is another Eagles Christmas album in the works?

Is there another Eagles Christmas album on the way? Can we get A Philly Special Christmas, Part 2?

Last year, Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson teamed with local musicians and producer Charlie Hall for a 7-song holiday album that was wildly successful, to say the least.

The collection, which featured the trio of husky vocalists on holiday standards like “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” and “Blue Christmas” sold out of 25,000 green vinyl LPs in three pressings. They raised $1.25 million.

The project, which was executive produced by ex-Eagle Connor Barwin, currently the team’s director of player development, donated funds to local charities. The principal beneficiaries were Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Philadelphia public school teachers through DonorsChoose, a crowd funding program that fulfills teachers wish lists.

Such success — which included topping the Billboard compilation albums chart — creates demand for a sequel. And one might possibly be in the works.

On Wednesday, Kelce, Mailata, and Johnson spent the day at Elm Street Studios in Conshocken, the recording facility owned by Rob Hyman of the Hooters, along with Hall and crew of stellar Philly musicians.

Kevin Hanson, the guitarist known for his work with Huffamoose and The Fractals, posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday that pictures him with Hall, Kelce, Mailata, and Johnson, plus other (musical) players Luke O’Reilly, Justin Faulkner, and Anthony Tidd.

Both Kelce and Johnson are wearing Santa hats in the photo. In his caption, Hanson called the session at Elm Street “the funnest of fun recording sessions.”

So what did they record? Has the snow-covered sleigh ride to A Philly Special Christmas 2.0 begun?

That is uncertain. Philly Special spokesperson Maggie Poulos and Barwin both said it’s too early to tell if a new LP is on the way to be for the holiday season. The teammates, who had a media day at the NovaCare Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, wanted to get together at the studio on an informal basis, without a definitive plan where their latest collabroation will take them.

“They had such a good time last year, they decided to go back into the studio and experiment for a couple of days before everyone takes off for the off season,” Poulos said. “It is unclear where the project is going at the moment.”