Philly music this week with Nine Inch Nails, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Oasis, and more

Philly music this week goes big with Nine Inch Nails and Benson Boone at the newly renamed arena in South Philly, Latin trap rapper Eladio Carrión on North Broad Street, Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park and — if you’re up for a road trip — Oasis’ closest-to-Philly reunion tour stops in North Jersey.

The action starts with Nine Inch Nails at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday. New Castle, Pa., native Trent Reznor and his musical partner Atticus Ross — who became an official member of NIN in 2016 — have mainly focused on film score work in recent years.

Advertisement

They’ve done 16 of them — including The Social Network, Challengers, and Soul — but have lately refocused on the industrial rock band that first brought Reznor to fame with albums like Pretty Hate Machine in 1989 and The Downward Spiral in 1994.

The current NIN “Peel It Back” tour takes its title from a lyric to Downward’s “March of the Pigs” — “Take the skin and peel it back” — and reflects a renewed focus for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and former Made in America headliners, who get back to the business of being a band again.

A new Nine Inch Nails soundtrack to the sci-fi film Tron: Ares is due next month.

Speaking of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Ann and Nancy Wilson’s hard rock band Heart is also in the region on Wednesday, playing the Great Allentown Fair. The Prince of Darkness is gone — Ozzy Osbourne died last month at age 76 — but Satan lives. Not Beelzebub himself, but the Newcastle, England, metal band Satan, led by singer Brian Ross and plays MilkBoy on Wednesday.

Coheed & Cambria, the prog-rock band with emo roots, whose sci-fi concept album is accompanied by a comic book created by singer Claudio Sanchez, plays the Skyline Stage at the Mann on Wednesday, with Taking Back Sunday and Foxing.

Philly band Another Michael, led by exemplary songwriter Michael Doherty, was last heard from in last year’s Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down — a companion piece to the previous year’s Wishes to Fulfill. The band plays Johnny Brenda’s on Wednesday.

It’s like 1990s all over again upstairs at the Khyber Pass Pub on Thursday with Lou Barlow of Sebadoh and Dinosaur Jr. paired with Bobby Bare Jr., who is a member of Guided by Voices these days.

Blues bros JD Simo and Luther Dickinson — who released the raucous Do The Rump! last year, play the Sellersville Theater on Thursday. Folk duo David Wax Museum plays Thursday at Johnny Brenda’s.

Kulfi Girls, the Philly “Carnatic rock” band fronted by Saraswati veena-playing singer Abi Natesh released its hard-hitting debut album Divinity earlier this year and plays the Dolphin Tavern in South Philly on Thursday, with Big Girl and the Noisy.

Rodney Crowell got the ultimate seal of approval that other Texas tunesmiths can only dream of earlier this year when Willie Nelson recorded an entire album of his songs called Oh What a Beautiful World.

Crowell has new album of his own — that features Willie’s son Lukas — called Airline Highway that comes out Friday. He celebrates by playing Free at Noon at World Cafe Live, and returns to play the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville on Oct. 22.

Roxborough rocker Dave Hause, who’s moved in an American direction with recent albums, has a new one, named after his band, called … And the Mermaid due out Sept. 26.

He’s got a busy Labor Day weekend. Saturday, he plays with the Mermaid for free at Spruce Street Harbor Park, with the Tisburys opening. Sunday, Hause is at 118 North in Wayne. And on Monday, he’ll be at Broken Goblet Brewing in Bensalem with Don McCloskey in a benefit for Bucks County Sheriff candidate Danny Geisler.

If it’s Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia, it’s time for Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park. Fairmount Park, that is, and specifically the Dell Music Center in Strawberry Mansion where the WDAS-FM (105.3) deejay will host Jeffrey Osborne, After 7, and Heatwave on Saturday.

Kansas City-born Puerto Rico-raised Latin trap reggaeton rapper and funny man — who started his online career as a comedic influencer before making his name as a songwriter — Eladio Carrión — plays the Met on Saturday. His latest album, Sol María, is named after his mother.

Let fury have the hour on Sunday at Ardmore Music Hall when four Philly bands will team up to play all four sides of the Clash 1979 double album classic London Calling. Citizens Riot, the Big Trip, Two Tones Clash, and the No Good Crowd will divvy up the London punk band’s masterpiece. Take the train to the Main Line, it won’t be in vain.

Like Beyoncé, the Oasis reunion tour is one of the summer’s biggest gigs that is not coming to Philadelphia. The closest the no-longer-battling — at least for the time being — Gallagher brothers are getting to the City of Brotherly Love is Met Life Stadium, an hour and half up the Jersey turnpike, where they play Sunday and Monday. That’s a long way from the former JC Dobbs, the tiny South Street club — now home to Nikki Lopez — where the Gallaghers played in 1994.

Next Wednesday, Benson Boone plays Xfinity Mobile Arena. If you’re not up to speed on his place in the zeitgeist, he’s the mustachioed glam-rock quickly rising star who did a backflip on stage at the Grammy Awards and brought Queen guitarist Brian May on stage for “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Coachella.

That same night, Northern Irish punk band Stiff Little Fingers plays Undergound Arts, with Attack From Florida! opening.

In other Philly music news, the artist who is the biggest Philly-area bred pop star on the planet releases her seventh album on Friday.

That would be Sabrina Carpenter, who returns with Man’s Best Friend, the follow-up to last year’s breakout, the Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet. So far, she has only teased her new album with one single, the typically playful, boy-mocking “Manchild.”

Carpenter is going on tour later this fall, and is playing five shows at Madison Square Garden, but so far there’s no Philly date.