End of an era | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Wells Fargo Center brand lasted for 15 years, but soon the home of the Flyers and Sixers will go by a different name.

As I’m sure many of you have heard Tuesday, the South Philly arena will go by Xfinity Mobile Arena starting on Sept. 1 after Wells Fargo’s naming rights deal expires. The agreement runs through the 2030-31 season, when both teams are scheduled to move into a new arena that will be built at the sports complex.

This marks the fifth name change the arena has had over the 29 years it has been in use, but the Wells Fargo Center was the arena’s longest-held name. From concerts to big games, there’s been some momental moments.

Although, it wasn’t exactly the most successful run for the Sixers or Flyers, as both teams never advanced to a conference championship series at the Wells Fargo Center.

Some fans say this is a needed vibe shift. Others were hoping for a more creative name — such as “the Hoagie Dome” — and some haven’t quite moved on from the older names over its history: Never forget the First Union Center or the Wachovia Center. We gathered the fans’ reaction on social media.

Phillies prospect Aroon Escobar can still remember a conversation when he called his mother and father crying. “I was asking, ‘Is this for me?’” He said. “‘Do I really have a shot to make it?’” A lot has changed since then. During that 2023 season, he began to work with Phillies mental performance coach Manuel Antuña on visualization. Antuña also recommended a book for Escobar: The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, by the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant. He was hooked. Now, Bryant’s teachings — and visualization — are parts of Escobar’s daily routine. And it’s paying off.

The Phillies surprised many observers by assigning top outfield prospect Justin Crawford to triple A. So far, he has been up to the challenge. He discussed that and more with Scott Lauber.

Taijuan Walker is still trying to figure out his new role, but his stay in the bullpen isn’t necessarily permanent.

The Phillies got a quality start from Zack Wheeler and three home runs from its offense in a 8-4 series-opening win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Tampa at 7:05 tonight (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (3-1, 3.45 ERA) will start against Rays right-hander Shane Baz (3-1, 3.96).

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, an edge rusher out of Virginia Tech, might be undersized at 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, but the Eagles have a need at edge rusher, which is why they selected the 23-year-old in the sixth round of the draft. The Birds also noticed something else: Powell-Ryland recorded 25½ sacks over two seasons at Virginia Tech. He became the second player, alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, to have multiple four-sack games in school history. Powell-Ryland could have an opportunity to make an impact in a young edge-rusher corps.

On the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Mike Mayock, a former player turned expert analyst, sits down with Jeff McLane to breakdown the Eagles’ 2025 draft class. Listen here.

After finishing the season with the fourth-worst record, the Flyers got jumped not once, but twice in the draft lottery on Monday. The New York Islanders landed the No. 1 pick and the Utah Hockey Club won the second lottery. So the Flyers will miss out on top prospects Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa after sliding to sixth in the draft, but there will still be some intriguing options available for them. Here’s a breakdown of whom they could select in June’s draft.

If the Flyers stay put at No. 6, it will mark the 12th time in franchise history that they’ve picked that high. Let’s take a look back at who those draftees were and what they accomplished.

Besides Jordan Spieth’s Lehigh Valley roots, the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club starting on Thursday lacks true Philly-area locals. But as some of the best golfers on the PGA Tour descend to Flourtown, Canadian Corey Conners, the 22nd-ranked player in the world, and Sam Stevens, the 62nd-ranked player in the world from Texas, will be wearing the name of a Cricket member on their sleeves. The two are sponsored by the law firm Pogust Goodhead. The firm’s founding member, Harris Pogust, lives five minutes from Cricket in Ambler, where he’ll host Conners and his family.

And if you’re looking to know more about the Truist Championship, such as who’s playing and where to watch, we got you covered: Check out our guide of everything you need to know before the event.

The Truist Championship tees off Thursday at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Flourtown. Join Inquirer columnists David Murphy and Marcus Hayes on Wednesday at 9 a.m. as they preview the PGA Tour signature event.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who is the only former first-round pick by the Sixers to play in more than 1,000 NBA games since Thaddeus Young, a 2007 pick who played in 1,172?

B) Jrue Holiday, the Sixers’ first-round pick in 2009, has played in 1,037 NBA games. Michael W. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Philly’s best draft picks

We asked: Who was Philadelphia’s greatest draft pick ever, any sport? Among your responses:

Chuck Bednarik — Bob B.

Mike Schmidt — David M.

Wilt Chamberlain, Mike Schmidt, & Jalen Hurts — Everett S.

Charles Barkley — Mike V.

