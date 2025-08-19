Philly music this week with Disco Biscuits, The Who, Jessie Murph, and Lady B.’s Basement Party at the Dell

This week in Philly music features a Disco Biscuits celebration on the Main Line, The Who’s final (?) farewell tour stops in South Philly and Atlantic City, rising star Jessie Murph at the Met, gospel and hip-hop nights at the Dell Music Center, and Making Waves and Mavis Staples down the Shore.

Thirty years after Disco Biscuits Jon Gutwillig, Marc Brownstein, Sam Altman, and Aaron Magner first got together at the University of Pennsylvania in 1995, the jamtronic quartet is throwing itself a nearly weeklong hometown party at Ardmore Music Hall. It was supposed to be only four shows at the Lancaster Avenue venue for the band, that last played there in a livestream-only show during the pandemic in 2021.

But by popular demand that number has been expanded to six, which is not terribly surprising since the Biscuits have previously had multiple night stands at the much larger Mann Center and Fillmore. The run of dates in support of last year’s album, Revolution Motion, begins Tuesday and carries on through Saturday night.

Also on Tuesday, it’s a rock en español night at MilkBoy Philly with two acts from Mexico City: Girl Ultra, the stage name of singer Mariana de Miguel, and psych rock quintet Petite Amie.

The free Homegrown Live show presented by WXPN-FM (88./5) at the Lounge at the World Cafe Live on Wednesday features always reliable Philly rapper, Reef the Lost Cauze, and veteran singer-songwriter and bandleader Ben Arnold. Arnold has a new album, XI, due out on Sept. 26, and he’s teased it with “Catch the Lightning,” a terrific first single whose video tells a Philly coming-of-age story.

Raised in the Apostolic Pentecostal El Bethel Church in Camden, Tye Tribbett has been a leading gospel artist for over 20 years now, with 10 Grammy nominations and 3 wins to his name. With guest vocalist Kierra Sheard-Kelley, he’s headlining the Dell on Thursday, with Maurette Brown Clark and Jermaine Dolly opening.

Catbite, Philly’s premier ska band, has a busy tour schedule in the next few months, with dates in Austria, Mexico, Ireland, and Asbury Park. There’s only one show in its hometown, however, and it’s free on Thursday at the Lawn at uCity Square at 37th and Filbert Streets in West Philly.

Philly vibraphonist Victor Vieira-Branco brings his jazz trio Bark Culture to Solar Myth on Thursday. That same night, Providence, R.I., indie rock quartet Dogs on Shady Lane plays Ortlieb’s, with Pool Blood and Gloom East.

The Who’s current tour, which kicked off in Sunrise, Fla., last weekend, brings the band to the South Philly venue now known as the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Its name, The Song is Over North American Farewell Tour, is a nod to “The Song is Over,” a track on the band’s classic 1971 album Who’s Next.

But is the song really over? The Who is famous for going back on its claim to be quitting, starting with a first farewell in 1982. But this really and truly could be the last time: Both Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are in their 80. Thursday definitely won’t be the band’s last show in the area, though. It’s also playing Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday.

Also on Saturday in Atlantic City, DJ and impresario David Pianka brings his transcendental party to the beach. The Making Time mastermind is once again presenting his big Making Time ∞ at Fort Mifflin in September. But this year he’s also serving a warm-up on the beach in Atlantic City, presented in conjunction with Anchor Rock Club.

Just so you don’t mistake the branding, the event is officially called Making Waves — A Making Time Transcendental futuristic sound experience Down The Shore and features a slew of DJs including Qrtr, Jewelssea, Yu Su, Marie Davidson, Zillas on Acid, and, of course, Dave P. himself. The action starts on the beach at noon moves inside the Anchor after 10 p.m. It has a 24 hour liquor license so there’s no end in sight for the event.

San Francisco shoegaze band LSD and the Search for God — named after the subtile of William Braden’s book The Private Sea — plays the Ukie Club on Friday with the South Philly quartet A Country Western opening.

Twenty-year-old Alabama singer Jessie Murph is one of the breakout stars of 2025. With her Amy Winehouse beehive hairdo and vintage R&B predilections, her sophomore album Sex Hysteria mixes hip-hop swagger and girl group sass on songs like “1965” and “Touch Me Like A Gangsta.” She’s collaborated with Diplo and Jelly Roll, and Lana Del Rey posted a video of herself dancing to Murph’s country-trap single “Blue Strips.” She’s at the Met Philly on Saturday.

Pianist and composer Keiko Matsui plays a Jazz Under The Stars gig that’s part of the Downstage at the Mann series on Saturday, and This Perfect World singer-songwriter Freedy Johnson does a seated show Sunday at 118 North.

Lady B., the legendary Philly hip-hop DJ born Wendy Clark who played a crucial role in the careers of Schoolly D, Will Smith and many others, got a street named after her in Wynnefield in 2022. On Sunday, she’s hosting her annual Basement Party at the Dell. This year’s lineup includes Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, Stetsasonic, and Sam the Beast.

The coolest booking of the summer at the Jersey shore happens at Ocean City Music Pier on Monday with Mavis Staples. The Staple Singers powerhouse, who marched with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., sang on her family band’s classics “I’ll Take You There,” and “Respect Yourself,” and turned down a marriage proposal from Bob Dylan, showed that she hadn’t lost a step at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Camden last year. Last month at the Newport Folk Festival, Chuck D, and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy got on their knees to give her the respect she deserves. Jeffrey Gaines opens.