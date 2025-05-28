He started a feud with superstar Zach Bryan. Now he’s coming to the Philadelphia Folk Festival

The Philadelphia Folk Festival lineup is growing.

In April, the Philadelphia Folksong Society announced the initial group of acts for the 62nd iteration of the fest which happens this year Aug. 15-17 and will be staged, as ever, at Old Pool Farm in Upper Salford Township near Schwenksville.

That first bunch of acts included John Gorka, Sonia Disappear Fear, Irish music traditionalist Solar, author and musician Elijah Wald, and hip-hop and harp duo Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise.

Now, 10 more acts have been added to the bill. They include bluegrass banjo player Alison Brown, folk multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon, acclaimed Oklahoma songwriter John Moreland, blues and folk duo Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, and singer-guitarist Reggie Harris.

The list of new additions includes three married couples in folkies Robin and Linda Williams, folk rockers Pete and Maura Kennedy of The Kennedys, and Goldpine, the Americana duo comprising Kassie and Benjamin Wilson.

The group of new artists announced Wednesday is completed with a pair of Nashville songwriters in Sam Robbins and Ben de la Cour. The latter has an ardent supporter in Lucinda Williams, who has called him “a true poet” and said watching him perform convinced her “I was in the presence of greatness.”

Moreland, who has a terrific, deeply empathetic new album out called Visitor, has been in the news for his feud with stadium-sized songwriter Zach Bryan. He posted about Bryan’s eye-popping publishing deal on social media, saying “$350M is a lot of money to pay for the … off-brand version of me.” Bryan then removed “Memphis; the Blues,” from the streaming version of his 2024 album the Great American Bar Scene.

In addition to the Folk Fest itself, the Folksong Society, together with promoters Rising Sun Presents, are putting on a free preview show on Aug. 1 as a part of the Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts Series featuring performances from Larry Ahearn, Lili Añel, Cloudbelly, and Max Davey, all of whom are playing at the fest.

More acts are expected to be added to the PFF bill in June. Tickets are available at folkfest.org