Zach Bryan wants to share some tunes at McGlinchey’s Bar. And maybe some brews too.

Ahead of his forthcoming album The Great American Bar Scene, former Philadelphian and country star Zach Bryan will share select tunes and a few brews with fans at Philly’s McGlinchey’s Bar.

On Thursday evening, the Okinawa-born, Oologah, Okla.-raised star announced a new tour that’ll provide fans early access to his new album, which is slated for a July 4 release. As a part of the 10-day tour, that kicks off on June 24, 23 bars across the nation, that “embody the spirit of American culture,” will play “select cuts” from the album.

“As much as I’d kill to play all these timeless bars, it won’t be possible,” Bryan wrote in a social media announcement but added that he “will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with y’all.”

The intent of this tour, he said, was to give people “an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment.”

The tour starts at Pittsburgh’s Brillobox, then sees the rough-cut songwriter perform in cities like Berea, Ohio, Covington, Ky., Idaho City, and others before closing at Boston’s Shannon Tavern.

Bryan’s transition to the local dive venues follows his recent debacle with live event giant Ticketmaster. He cut out the company during his “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour, in response to it selling unfairly high-priced tickets. “Burn, Burn, Burn” tickets were sold on AXS and Bryan even named his 2022 live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster to further emphasize his disdain.

He’s since returned to partnering with the ticketing platform for his “Quittin’ Time Tour,” but Bryan’s apprehensions still stand. “All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system,” he wrote on X, last year. “It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

Based on Bryan’s track record, The Great American Bar Scene could be among the biggest releases of 2024. His single “Pink Skies” debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early June.

After the McGlinchey’s Bar preview on an yet-unannounced date, Bryan’s current “Quittin’ Time Tour” will see him coming back to Philadelphia this summer. The former Fishtown resident will play Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 6 and 7 with special guests Turnpike Troubadors and Levi Turner.

He last performed at the Wells Fargo Center in May 2023 in back-to-back sold-out shows, sporting a No. 23 Sixers jersey.