Speedy Ortiz. The indie quartet formed in Northampton, Mass., is fronted by now Philadelphian guitarist and songwriter Sadie Dupuis, who also records as Sad13 and published Mouthguard, a book of poetry, last year. Last year’s excellent Twerp Verse is Speedy’s latest. One of the brightest lights among acts that have emigrated to the Philly scene in the past decade. 11 p.m. Thursday, Johnny Brenda’s.