Philly Pops scraps this weekend’s concerts at the Met Philadelphia

The Philly Pops won’t be performing its planned shows at the Met Philadelphia this weekend.

“Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul” has been postponed and will be rescheduled “soon” as the Pops “continues its work to implement a sustainable financial model in the wake of its sudden eviction from the Kimmel Center on January 20th,” according to a statement from the group.

Pops chief operating officer Karen Corbin declined to comment on why the two concerts were canceled or discuss plans for the future except to say:

“We’re hard at work with our board developing options.”

The shows with Hollywood musical director, composer, and music producer Rickey Minor were originally scheduled in Verizon Hall. But the Pops was evicted from the hall by its landlord, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc., after a disagreement over rent and other fees and terms of a payment plan.

Now the two replacement concerts — to have been held at the Met Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. — have been scrapped for now.

“We apologize to the ticket holders who had made plans to attend ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ on Saturday, and to the talented Pops musicians who had worked so hard to prepare for these shows,” said Corbin in the statement.

Ticket holders may call 215-875-8004.