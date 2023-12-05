Pink is coming to the Linc in 2024

Has any artist ever played both Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field on the same tour?

Not until now they haven’t. But Pink plans to be the first when her Summer Carnival tour — which sold out two nights at CBP in September — comes back around to for a hometown show at the Linc on August 18 of next year.

The 2024 Summer Carnival Tour Summer Carnival 24 will again be headlined by the Bucks County-raised singer born Alecia Moore, who’s performing in support of her 2023 album Trustfall. This time, the featured guest is Sheryl Crow with Irish rock band The Script and Punk’s party starting deejay KidCutUp as support acts.

Since kicking off in England in June, Pink’s tour has grossed over $350 million around the world. In most U.S. stadiums, the secondary attraction was Brandi Carlile, who joined her on a duet of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in a tribute to Sinead O’Connor. That song and other new ones featuring Marshmello and Sting are on the Tour Deluxe edition of Trustfall that that came out last week.

Pink’s Citizen Bank Park shows in September were a marvel of high wire showmanship, with the singer ending the night being catapulted above the stadium crowd of 42,000 people on a zip line. She’ll have even a larger crowd to fly over at the Linc, which holds 67,000.

Tickets will be available in a presales for Citi credit card holders and through Verizon Up from Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. to Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 through LiveNation.com.