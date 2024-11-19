Post Malone and Jelly Roll are coming to Citizens Bank Park in 2025

Post Malone is coming to Citizens Bank Park on Memorial Day weekend, and he’s bringing Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell with him.

The rapper, songwriter, and now country singer, born Austin Post, had his breakout success with a shout out to a Philly sports hero with “White Iverson” back in 2015. He will now headline the appropriately titled “The Big Ass Stadium Tour,” which comes to South Philly on May 26 next year.

It will be part of a quite large concert weekend at the sports complex. The country and hip-hop bill is at the Phillies ballpark on a Saturday, sandwiched between two Metallica shows across the street at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday and Sunday.

Both Post Malone and Jelly Roll — who was just in South Philly, headlining the Wells Fargo Center in October — are up for awards and are set to perform on the CMA Awards, which will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

And they are also both multiple Grammy nominees, with Post Malone grabbing seven, including song and record of the year nominations for “Fortnight,” his duet with Taylor Swift, and Jelly Roll snagging two country nods for his song “I Am Not Okay.” Ferrell also has four nominations in Americana and American Roots categories for her album Trail of Flowers.

Post Malone released his first country album, F-1 Trillion in August, which features guest appearances from Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, and Morgan Wallen, plus Jelly Roll and Ferrell. He’s also a guest on “I Don’t Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom),” a standout track on country singer Dwight Yoakam’s new album Brighter Days, which came out last week.

“The Big Ass Stadium Tour” is one of several recent announcements of outdoor shows slated for the summer of 2025 season, including Rod Stewart, who’s playing the Mann Center on July 12 with Cheap Trick, My Chemical Romance at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 15, and Tyler Childers at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sept. 24.

“Big Ass Stadium Tour” tickets will available first through a Citi cardmembers presale at beginning at 12 p.m. Nov. 20. Details are at citientertainment.com. Registration for an artist presale is open at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Those tickets will go on sale on Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. though LiveNation.com.