April 22 is Record Store Day. Here’s how Philly is celebrating.

For music lovers, it’s a holiday weekend: Saturday is Record Store Day.

The annual vinyl celebration, founded in 2007, will see over 1400 independently owned music retailers around the country put limited edition releases on sale, that can only be purchased in person.

This year, there are over 300 vinyl-only releases — and a handful on cassette — which fans will hope to snag while supplies last.

Participating Philadelphia area stores like Siren Records in Doylestown, Long In the Tooth in Center City, Common Beat in West Philly, Shady Dog Records in Berwyn and Brewerytown Beats in Brewerytown will draw crowds, in keeping with the ongoing resurgence of vinyl, which moved 41 million LPs last year, outselling CDs for the first time since 1987.

The big kahuna for RSD 2023 is the vinyl-only release of Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. It’s the soundtrack to the Disney+ documentary about the making of her 2020 album Folklore, containing live band versions of songs recorded remotely during COVID lockdown for the original LP.

Most RSD releases come out in batches of a few hundred to less than 10,000. The release by Swift — who, in case you haven’t heard, is playing three sold-out shows at Lincoln Financial Field next month — will officially be 75,000 strong, though some reports have it as high as 110,000.

Repo Records on South Street, where 100 copies of the album will go on sale, will open at 9 a.m., two hours earlier than usual. Anticipating a line before then, the store will hand out ‘Swifty Slips’ to the first hundred hopefuls.

At Siren Records, customers can reserve shopping times in the morning before the store opens to the general public, whether they’re shopping for Folklore or a new re-issue of Upper Darby native Todd Rundgren’s acid-drenched 1973 album A Wizard / A True Star, “pressed on 140g multi-colored cloudy Psychedelic effect vinyl.”

It’s not an official Record Store Day release, but WXPN-FM (88.5) is getting on the action by issuing WXPN Hometown Originals LP, a six song collection featuring local acts Catbite, Sug Daniels, Riverby, Snacktime, Cosmic Guilt, and Echo Kid.

The set will be available as a free-with-purchase item at five stores: Main Street Music in Manayunk, Repo, Siren, Forever Changes in Phoenixville and Newtown Book & Record Exchange in Newtown.

Choice RSD selections include a 5-LP 50th anniversary version of Nuggets, the influential garage rock set compiled by Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Band, The Pogues’ The Stiff Records B-Sides, and The Sound Emporium EP, a four song set from Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, this year’s Record Store Day U.S. ambassadors.

» READ MORE: ‘Are you sure it’s Sun Ra?’: Rare recording by the Philly jazz giant at Haverford College finally sees the light of day

And now for the very cool Philly connected releases. Haverford College 1980, Solo Piano, a rare performance piece by Sun Ra that was issued for the first time digitally in 2020, is making its vinyl debut.

Shirley Scott’s Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank, captures the great Philly jazz organist in a 1972 Baltimore live set. And Philly-bred sax player Archie Shepp is featured on two releases: Force - Suite Mao - Suid Afrika 76 and Live at Massy under his own name.

Many stores, like the Milkcrate Cafe in Fishtown, will have DJs and refreshment to keep shoppers energized. Some will feature live music, like Shady Dog, where E.J. Simpson, formerly of Philly trio Maggie, Pierce and E.J., will tease his forthcoming album You Purple Virgin Presents A Fabulous Fantasy.

Main Street Music in Manayunk is by far the busiest for live bands, with five acts playing, kicking off at 11 a.m. with Nashville songwriter Ruston Kelly, performing ahead of his headlining gig at the TLA that night. He’ll be followed by Sug Daniels, at 1:30 p.m. then The Tisburys at 2:30 p.m., and Tim Hause at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a mystery guest who cannot be named because of an upcoming area gig. Let the speculation begin!