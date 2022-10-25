“Justice for Robyn” has been a rallying cry for many a fan of the Swedish pop singer who penned the upbeat song of heartbreak and longing “Dancing On My Own” — now, the unofficial anthem of the Philadelphia Phillies as they head to the World Series.

The 2010 hit was included in Robyn’s 2010 album Body Talk, Pt. 1, but the version that’s taken over Philadelphia is the DJ Tiësto remix of a cover by English singer Calum Scott.

» READ MORE: What’s that song the Phillies sang in the locker room Saturday night?

And while it’s natural for fans to want Robyn to get her roses, they can hopefully take comfort in learning Robyn is going to be dancing with her royalty checks.

“It’s not a bad thing for her,” said Kaisha Askins Blackstone, an assistant teaching professor at Drexel University’s music industry program. “Most artists want to have their songs covered because it’s kind of like a resurgence for them.”

It’s a tale as old as time. Trent Reznor wrote “Hurt” for Nine Inch Nails, only for Johnny Cash to make one of his most recognizable songs; Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” found new life through Jeff Buckley; and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” reached new heights once Whitney Houston covered it. Of course, some argue the Scott remix doesn’t surpass Robyn’s original recording.

Regardless, Askins Blackstone said Robyn is in the favorable position of being the writer of the song, meaning she holds the composition copyright. Robyn is credited as a writer on the remix, so she and her publisher will get a cut of performance royalties — whenever the song is broadcast, say, during a Phillies game — and mechanical royalties, which come from every digital download and stream.

All the hype has also given Robyn’s original version a boost. When The Inquirer’s Dan DeLuca first wrote about the new Phillies anthem in mid-October, Robyn’s track had 267 million plays on Spotify. This week, she’s at 269 million plays. Scott’s original cover snagged about another 14 million plays on the platform in that time.

Meanwhile, some online trackers have the Tiësto remix climbing the U.S. iTunes charts, coming in fifth on Tuesday.

Just how big Robyn’s checks will be might take months to learn, said Askins Blackstone, but there’s no doubt she’ll get them.

In the United States, performance rights organizations like the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (better known as ASCAP) and Broadcast Music, Inc. (known as BMI) do the work of collecting and distributing royalties. Sweden has its own version of collectors.

“That money is always being tracked,” said Askins Blackstone.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ playoff anthem ‘Dancing On My Own’ is the perfect hoagie mouth song

Scott is not the only one to have covered the song either. California indie band Grouplove recorded a version, as did Kidz Bop, there’s a folk cover as well.

According to a 2020 BBC report, Robyn attributed all the covers to it being a “great song” and she welcomed Scott’s version. The two met in 2018.

“I’m super happy for him to have the success and am pleased people got to know the song a little bit more,” Robyn told the BBC.

For his part, Scott has publicly enjoyed Philly’s love for the song, going so far as to say he’s “down” to perform in the city for the World Series.