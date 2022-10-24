In between tour stops in Singapore and Australia, British singer Calum Scott’s schedule is wide open — for the World Series.

Scott, whose cover of Robyn’s “Dancing on my Own” (remixed by Tiësto) has become the official anthem of the improbable Philadelphia Phillies run to the MLB playoffs and the National League championship, is aware of the song’s popularity among fans and players.

A few hours after the Phillies beat the Padres to clinch the series, Scott, 34, responded to a tweet from user @zengreaser asking if there’s “any chance you’d be free to sing in Philadelphia for the World Series???”

Scott, who has a show in Jakarta Tuesday, responded in all caps, with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I AM DOWN!!

Lisa D’Angelo, a spokesperson with Universal Music Group, said Scott was on tour an unavailable for comment Monday. D’Angelo didn’t say if any formal plans have been proposed, but she mention that Scott replied to a fan’s tweet, so maybe there’s a chance. According to his tour schedule, he’s free from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7 and could make all three home games at Citizens Bank Park. It’s unclear if the Phillies, who didn’t respond to an immediate request for comment, have extended any formal invites to the singer.

Earlier this month, the Inquirer’s music writer Dan DeLuca chronicled the song’s journey from pop chart staple to sports anthem, first used by Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki in 2020. In Philadelphia, the song’s been sung by thousands in Citizens Bank Park and city streets and there’s more to come in the coming week.

Fans are hoping Scott is one of them.

“We love you,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Please come to Philly.”