Sarah McLachlan, Janet Jackson, Chill Moody, a Black Music Month Philly soul tribute, and more shows not to miss

This week in Philly music starts off with two women who were major stars in the 1980s and 1990s in their respective genres. They are now out on hit-heavy summer tours that arrive in town on Wednesday.

Both made power moves that shook up the music world at the peak of their popularity. Janet Jackson stepped out of her brothers’ shadows with her 1986 album Control, and declared her independence while setting a standard for lock step choreography in arena-sized spectacles through 1997′s The Velvet Rope. The album’s “Together Again” inspired the name of the tour that plays the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Nelly opens.

Sarah McLachlan broke through big time in 1993 with Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, which produced the Canadian singer-songwriters’ signature songs like “Possession” and “Hold On.” One year late, but she’s now celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of the album, which gave her the clout to found Lilith Fair. Back then, the traveling music festival proved wrong the then conventional wisdom that an all-female lineup couldn’t sell enough tickets to fill up amphitheaters. She plays the Mann on Wednesday, with Feist opening.

Also on Wednesday: the Young Fresh Fellows, the shambling rock and roll band fronted by Scott McCaughey — who’s also of the Minus 5, Baseball Project, and a touring member of R.E.M. — play Kung Fu Necktie. Openers are the Bret Tobias Set — the Philly power-pop band, led by the former Bigger Lovers leader, that has a terrific new single called “Fait Accompli.”

Son Rompe Pera, the band from the suburbs of Mexico City, who mix marimba and cumbia with ska and punk on last year’s Chimborazo, play at Arden Gild Hall on Wednesday. It’s an outdoor Shady Grove show, so bring a chair and maybe stay over. The next night, Tim Showalter, the longtime Philadelphian also known as Strand of Oaks who now lives in Austin, Tex., has a trippy, spiritually searching, synth-heavy new album out called Miracle Focus. His only Philly area show is on Thursday at Arden.

Quasi, the Pacific Northwest duo of former spouses Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss — she of former Sleater-Kinney drumming fame — plays World Cafe Live on Thursday, playing their 1998 Featuring “Birds” in its entirety. Guitar hero Marnie Stern opens. And indie legends Miracle Legion have included Underground Arts on Thursday as one of only six dates on their reunion tour tied to the reissue of their 1997 album Surprise Surprise Surprise.

It’s a serendipitous week for West African desert blues bands crossing paths in Philadelphia. On Thursday at Johnny Brenda’s, that means Entran De L’Air, a family band founded by Aghaly Migi. They’re from Agadez in Niger and on their way to Wilco’s Solid Sound festival in Massachusetts this weekend.

On Friday at Union Transfer, it’s Mdou Moctar, the band named after its leader and guitarist whose new Funeral For Justice assesses the legacy of colonialism with masterful musicianship. And for planning purposes, Tinariwen, the Tuareg band who are the progenitors of the style, play Underground Arts on July 24.

On Saturday, Black Music Month founder Dyana Williams will host a tribute concert to Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell at the Dell Music Center that’s part of Wawa Welcome America. It’s free, and fireworks will follow.

Also Saturday, Philly rapper and impresario Chill Moody will host Moody’s Klubbhouse Live at Spruce Street Harbor Park. He’ll be joined by guests including World Town Sound System, Ben Arsenal, and Jah People. Also Saturday, Australian funk band Hiatus Kaiyote play Franklin Music Hall in support of their new Love Heart Cheat Code.

Good news: the great British songwriter Nick Lowe’s first new album in 11 years, Indoor Safari, is due in September. “Went To a Party” is the wry “All Men Are Liars” singer and producer’s latest single. He’ll be playing Concerts Under the Stars in King of Prussia on Sunday, with Los Straitjackets opening and backing him.

For Springsteen fans in need of something to tide them over until the Jersey rocker arrives in Philly in August: Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple is a highly entertaining HBO doc about the E Street Band guitarist, solo artist, Underground Garage mahoff, and Sopranos and Lillyhammer actor. Favorite line, from his 1980s political awakening when he organized antiapartheid “Sun City” protests: “I had never thought of myself as an ‘American’ before. I’m from New Jersey.”