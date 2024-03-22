Chill Moody will debut new wine, ‘Chateau nicethings’ at City Winery this Saturday

West Philly rapper and entrepreneur Chill Moody will release his first wine, “Chateau nicethings,” Saturday night at City Winery.

City Winery partners regularly with artists like Moody — whose real name is Eric Moody — to release private label wines. Moody’s Saturday’s release is significant, however, because the robust, but smooth and peppery Cabernet will be the rapper’s first vino, adding to the rapper’s growing nicethings beverages brand that includes kombucha and beers.

“We decided on a Cabernet Sauvignon because it’s a happy medium, it’s not too dry or too sweet,” Moody said about “Chateau nicethings” smooth blend of strawberry and raspberry notes with hints of vanilla and brown spice.

In addition to “Chateau nicethings,” Moody will launch “Moody’s Klubbhouse: Live ” at City Winery Saturday, the first in a series of artist showcases featuring up-and-coming Philadelphia-based performers. “It’s like [NPR’s] Tiny Desk but louder and Drink Champs, but quieter,” Moody said. On the Moody’s Klubbhouse roster this weekend are keyboardist Eugene “Manman” Roberts, and singers Brianna Castro, and Carla Gamble.

In addition to bringing Moody’s Klubbhouse to City Wineries across the country, Moody is in talks with networks both on television and online where he hopes to launch the show.

“Chateau nicethings” will be available at City Winery by the glass during the show. The limited bottles — featuring an image of a French chateau — will be available for sale after the show until they run out.