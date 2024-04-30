Sing Us Home festival is back in Manayunk, Kamasi Washington at Union Transfer, and more Philly music this week

The outdoor music season gets into gear with the Sing Us Home festival this weekend, while Kamasi Washington brings his spiritual jazz sound to town, and the Black Crowes make multiple stops in the Philadelphia region.

Sing Us Home, the Manayunk gathering curated by Roxborough-raised Dave Hause with his brother Tim, has expanded to three days in its second year.

The music starts Friday night on Venice Island with Dave Hause, Bucks County-bred singer Langhorne Slim, punk veteran Laura Jane Grace and folk songwriter Amythyst Kiah. (The Hause bros, Slim, and Philly songwriter Sug Daniels are also doing a WXPN Free at Noon earlier in the day.)

Saturday’s Sing Us Home lineup features an afternoon acoustic performance by Daniels and full band sets by Grace, Dave Hause, and headliners the Jayhawks. Sunday includes a reunion of Dave Hause’s punk band the Loved Ones, and superb North Carolina country-leaning Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. Asbury Park brass band Ocean Avenue Stompers roams the grounds both days.

Look up in the sky: It’s Black Crowes bros Chris and Rich Robinson, circling Philadelphia. Readers of Steve Gorman’s juicy 2019 book Hard To Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes, would have assumed the band was broken up for good, but the siblings have been back on the road since 2021 and sound potent on the new Happiness Bastards.

They play the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem on Friday, the Ocean Resort in Atlantic City Saturday and the NON-COMMvention at World Cafe Live on Tuesday and headlining the Met Philly on Thursday. And if that isn’t enough, they open for Aerosmith at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 23.

Sax player and bandleader Kamasi Washington whose broke through with 2018′s triple LP The Epic has a new album Fearless Movement out on Friday, with George Clinton and André 3000 as guests. He celebrates the new album at Union Transfer on Sunday.

Philly jazz and folksinger Carsie Blanton’s new album is called After the Revolution. It swings with real world smarts and “revolutionary optimism” while bearing the influence of John Prine and Nina Simone. She kicks off a 2024 tour at World Cafe Live Friday.

Other cool shows happening: Stiff Little Fingers, the Northern Irish punk band led by Jake Burns that dates back to 1977, is at the Brooklyn Bowl Thursday. Teezo Touchdown, the Texas rapper who’s shone on songs by Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott and released his debut How Do You Sleep at Night? last year, headlines the TLA on Friday.

Faster Pussycat — the 1980s glam metal band named after a 1965 Russ Meyer movie — will raise a ruckus at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on Friday. And the Kennedys — the folk-rock duo of Pete and Maura Kennedy — is playing Jamey’s House of Music in Lansdowne on Friday. Philly blues vocalist Deb Callahan plays the Delco club the next night.

All Born Screaming — great album title — is the latest by St. Vincent, who plays the Met Sept. 6. It’s the most thrilling work by singer-guitarist Annie Clark in some time, and features videos directed Philly visual artist Alex Da Corte. Another new album with a winning title by a favorite artist of mine that’s also a welcome return to form: Pet Shop Boys’ Nonetheless.

The plan ahead show announcement of the week is Billie Eilish, whose tour for Hit Me Hard And Soft — the title of the Grammy- and Oscar-winning “What Was I Made For?” singer’s new album due May 17 — comes to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Oct. 5. Tickets are available via an American Express presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday at billieeilish.com.

Finally, Willie Nelson turned 91 this week, and marked the day with the release of a delightful Western Swing single “Made in Texas,” from his album The Border, due May 31. The Red Headed Stranger who’s recently collaborated with Beyoncé and Orvile Peck brings his 4th of July Picnic to Camden in July. Happy Birthday, Willie!