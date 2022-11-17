Ticketmaster on Thursday announced more trouble for Taylor Swift fans, announcing that the scheduled Friday public sale of tickets for the singer’s upcoming tour was canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

Ticketmaster immediately ran into problems on Tuesday when a presale for tickets was launched and Swift fans complained about being stuck in the online queue, or experienced the Ticketmaster site crashing or booting them before they could make purchases.

Philadelphia is set to host three dates with Swift — May 12 to 14 at Lincoln Financial Field — for her upcoming Eras Tour, the singer’s largest tour to date.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is urging people who have experienced problems with buying tickets to Swift’s tour to submit complaints with the office.

“Having trouble using Ticketmaster?” Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked Thursday afternoon on Twitter “Pennsylvanians experiencing problems using the site should submit a complaint to my office.”

Earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen fans complained about similar issues.

The Swift ticket-selling fiasco this week prompted renewed criticism about Ticketmaster, which merged in 2010 with Live Nation to create a behemoth that has repeatedly angered music fans with high processing fees and ticket-selling snafus.

“Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s [sic] merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in,” U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday. “Break them up.”