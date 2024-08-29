Ween, one of the Philadelphia area’s most iconic bands, cancels tours for the ‘foreseeable future’

Ween, the weird and lovable alternative-rock duo from New Hope, announced that it was canceling its tour for the ”foreseeable future,” including a sold-out show at the Mann next month.

The band made the announcement Thursday on Instagram, citing guitarist and founding member Michael “Dean Ween” Melchiondo Jr.’s mental health issues.

“Despite three great shows this summer, it’s become clear that touring and performing is too taxing on Deaner’s mental health to continue,” the band wrote. “As always, we thank you for the love, dedication and ongoing support.”

In early August, the band announced that it was canceling shows in Portland, Eugene, and Seattle, but didn’t explain why. The band played a show in Montana days earlier. The Mann Center show was going to be a celebration of the band’s 1994 album Chocolate and Cheese.

Earlier this year, Ween also canceled a spring tour, making a similar announcement on Instagram. In that post, Melchiondo addressed fans directly, saying he needed to preserve his “mental and spiritual well being.”

Ween’s cult-like followers expressed disappointment over the most recent cancellation in the comments, but the vibe was overwhelmingly supportive.

“I love you boys so much. Mental health is so f— important. Wishing you well Deaner and hope you’re able to overcome whatever struggles you are facing. Ween for life!” one fan wrote.

Ween formed in 1984 in New Hope, and the band has released nine studio albums. In 2012, when Aaron “Gene Ween” Freeman left the band to go solo, Melchiondo — an avid fisherman with his own charter operation — did nearly nothing but fish. “I all but burned myself out on fishing when Ween first broke up,” he said in a 2018 interview with The Inquirer. By the time Melchiondo released The Deaner Album, his solo debut in 2016, the band had reunited.

In the 2018 interview, Melchiondo was in high spirits.

“I haven’t felt this strong and good about everything I’m doing since I was 18 years old,” he said.