Most members of the Young Flames, ranging in age from 8 to 12, have attended the same South Philly school since kindergarten. The group was formed in 2016, when Crawford, McGhee, Jaden Barasky, and Safee Johnson made a rap for a fourth-grade music project. Then, at an after-school mentorship program, they met Chris Giddens, who is now the group’s manager. Their school was hosting an anti-bullying rally and they worked with Giddens to create a song for it.