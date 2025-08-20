Longtime ‘All Things Considered’ host Ari Shapiro among those leaving NPR after Trump cuts

Veteran NPR host Ari Shapiro is saying goodbye to the network and All Things Considered, the latest high-profile departure following the move by President Donald Trump administration’s to defund public media.

But the move to kill federal funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting isn’t the reason Shapiro said he leaving the network he’s called home for 25 years.

“My decision to move on has nothing to do with the challenges facing public radio, the news media, or the country. Those are real and profound, and I plan to continue engaging with them in meaningful ways,” Shapiro wrote on Substak. “But they aren’t informing this transition.”

Edith Chapin, a senior vice president at NPR and the network’s acting chief content officer, said in a memo to staff Shapiro made the decision “several months ago” and plans to offer updates on who will fill the vacant chair on All Things Considered.

“We’re excited to see what Ari does next as he embarks on creating more of his own work,” Chapin wrote. “We’ve also discussed keeping the door open for any opportunities to work together on specific projects in the future.”

Chapin is also stepping down from her role as an NPR executive, announcing her departure just days after Congress voted to strip all federal funding from public broadcasting.

Shapiro has spent the past decade hosting NPR’s popular afternoon news show, All Things Considered, which airs on WHYY in Philadelphia and on nearly every NPR station across the country. His final show will be Sept. 26.

He said he viewed the role “like inheriting a family heirloom,” with his main goal not to break the show “until it’s time to hand it off to the next generation.”

“Working at NPR has been a wild privilege,” Shapiro wrote. “The work of public radio is more important today than it has ever been. I plan to keep supporting it, and I hope you will too.”

Susan Stamberg, one of NPR’s “Founding Mothers” and a former All Things Considered host, announced her retirement from the station last week. Her final day at the network will be Sept. 1.

