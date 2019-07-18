Parked in front of the Rodin Museum is the “Hear” section, featuring a double-decker bus that streams music from local radio stations whenever guest DJs aren’t working (most weekend nights). Grab a seat on the couch of its LED-lit downstairs lounge, or climb the steps to the top, where open-air dancing awaits. The bus fits about 30 people and also serves up Rita’s Italian Ice and soft pretzels from its front window. You can purchase beer and wine at the Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. pop-up next door.