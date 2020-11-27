Philadelphians won’t be crowding in between the clothing racks at Macy’s this year to see the Christmas Light Show, or lying on the floor of the Comcast Center’s lobby for the best view of its higher-tech extravaganza, the Comcast Holiday Spectacular. Children will not be squirming in their seats at the Academy of Music, awaiting the arrival of the Sugar Plum Fairy. And Macy’s Santa Claus will be online. A visit to the jolly old elf is now billed as an interactive experience, one that sounds as if they might have just put Siri in a Santa suit.